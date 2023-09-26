King Charles, Queen Camilla will host next state visit at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing for their next royal engagement following their three-day visit to France which wrapped over the weekend.

The Buckingham Palace announced that the King and Queen will be welcoming the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, to the U.K. in the autumn season.

“The President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by Mrs Kim Keon Hee, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom in November,” the statement said. “The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Buckingham Palace.”

The date of the visit and accompanying details will be announced in due course.

The last time Charles and Yoon met was last year when heads of state and official overseas guests gathered at the Buckingham Palace on the evening before Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

Like many visiting dignitaries, Yoon signed a book of condolence at Church House in London that day.

State visits hold a lot of weight among the many diplomatic duties of the British Royal Family. The visits usually begin with a ceremonial welcome from the monarch and other members of the royal family at Horse Guards Parade.

The guests are given a carriage procession which is followed by the lavish dinner state dinner held in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace, via Royal.UK.