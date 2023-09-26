Leonardo DiCaprio introduces new GF Vittoria Ceretti to mom while touring Milan

On Sunday, the couple visited the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy, along with the Oscar winner's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, as shown in pictures obtained by Page Six.



The 48-year-old Wolf of Wall Street star was seen leaving the museum with his mother and his current girlfriend while wearing a black baseball cap.

Ceretti, 25, wore a brown jacket and black cargo pants to the outing and also kept things casual.

Days before to the group sighting, insiders confirmed that the Titanic star's summer romance with the Italian model had developed into something more serious.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider reported, as per Page Six.

The couple's status update on their love comes after they were frequently seen together both in US and abroad as their romance took off.

In terms of DiCaprio and Ceretti, this is their first public relationship since the Inception actor and Camila Morrone called it quits in August 2022 after four years of dating, despite him being connected to Gigi Hadid for some time in the past.