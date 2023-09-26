David Beckham ‘fancied’ Victoria Beckham in first meeting

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham had the same feelings meeting each other for the first time.



In the upcoming Netflix documentary Beckham about the soccer star's life, David Beckham and his wife Victoria immediately smile as they each recall the moment they first laid eyes on one another.

The pair, who have been married for 24 years, both discuss the spark they felt when they first met in 1997 at a soccer match in a recently released clip from the four-part documentary.

At the time, Victoria was a famous vocalist with the Spice Girls named Posh Spice, and David was a player for Manchester United.

“The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of…some would say stalk him,” Victoria, recalled in the snip.

“I would say ‘see’ him,” she says, smiling and looking casual in a white blouse and jeans, sitting on a comfy-looking couch, her knee under one leg.

“When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing talking to his parents,” as a picture of David's family and him when he had bright blond hair flashed over the screen, she said.

The scene then moves to David, 48, who reminisces their first magical meeting.

“That first time that I speak to her,” he said in a slow, proper space for intensity, “I just fancied her.”

Then Victoria, who was thinking along similar lines, is seen again: “I just, I just fancied him. It was as simple as that,” she said.