David McCallum, star of 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' dies at 90

David McCallum dies at the age of 90.

David McCallum, who captured the hearts of audiences as a teen heartthrob in the 1960s hit series The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and later charmed viewers as the eccentric medical examiner in the popular NCIS series, has passed away at the age of 90.

McCallum's death occurred on Monday due to natural causes, and he was surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital, as confirmed by CBS in an official statement.

CBS paid tribute to McCallum's exceptional talents, describing him as a gifted actor and author who was beloved by fans worldwide.

They acknowledged his extraordinary life journey and expressed confidence that his legacy would endure through his family and the countless hours of film and television that he left behind.

Born in Scotland, David McCallum had enjoyed a successful career with notable film appearances in classics like A Night to Remember, The Great Escape, and The Greatest Story Ever Told (portraying Judas).

David McCallum made a television comeback in 2003 with another series featuring an agency known by its initials, CBS's NCIS.