Hollywood reacts as Writers Guild reaches tentative agreement with studios and streamers

The union representing screenwriters has finally reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end months-long strike, the move has been received well by those on strike and others within the industry.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) confirmed the deal Sunday as the union issued a joint statement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents studios, streaming services and production companies in negotiations.



Hollywood has applauded the news on social media. Hundreds of filmmakers attending the Burbank International Film Festival’s awards gala on Sunday broke into cheers when the deal was announced from the stage.

The agreement must be approved by the guild’s board and members before the strike officially ends.

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language, " Said, WGA In a statement issued on Sunday.

It continued: "What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since 2 May – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal."



US President Joe Biden



US President Joe Biden praised the power of collective bargaining, saying: "I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world – and of all of us."

"This agreement, including assurances related to artificial intelligence, did not come easily. But its formation is a testament to the power of collective bargaining.



"There simply is no substitute for employers and employees coming together to negotiate in good faith toward an agreement that makes a business stronger and secures the pay, benefits, and dignity that workers deserve. I urge all employers to remember that all workers – including writers, actors, and auto workers – deserve a fair share of the value their labor helped create."

California’s governor Gavin Newsom

Reacting to the agreement, Gavin Newsom called the writers a vital part of the state’s economy, stating: "California’s entertainment industry would not be what it is today without our world-class writers. For over 100 days, 11,000 writers went on strike over existential threats to their careers and livelihoods – expressing real concerns over the stress and anxiety workers are feeling. I am grateful that the two sides have come together to reach an agreement that benefits all parties involved, and can put a major piece of California’s economy back to work.”



In a show of solidarity, fellow union the Teamsters congratulated the WGA on their win.

“Teamsters congratulate WGA East and WGA West writers on their militancy and unwavering solidarity, winning a tentative agreement after almost five months on strike! The WGA strike has inspired workers everywhere to stand up against corporate greed and anti-worker technology. #1u,” the group wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.