Ashley Roberts steps out in glamour after celebrating birthday with Amanda Holden

They have a reputation for effortlessly showcasing glamour during their daily commute to and from Heart FM.

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden both exuded style as they departed from Global Studios following their morning show presentation on Monday.

Ashley, at 41, flaunted her stunning physique in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress with a striking grey and red pattern from River Island. This alluring outfit accentuated her waist and showcased her remarkable figure.

The Pussycat Dolls singer complemented her fashionable attire with sleek grey rectangle sunglasses, elegantly tying her blonde hair into a bun. She added height to her enviable stature with nude pointed-toe heels and carried a chic white Balenciaga handbag.

In the meantime, Amanda Holden, the 52-year-old judge of Britain's Got Talent, looked effortlessly chic in a brown two-piece ensemble by Michael Kors. The sophisticated outfit consisted of a high round-neck T-shirt paired with a coordinating midi skirt.

Earlier this month, Ashley celebrated her 42nd birthday in the Heart FM studios with her Breakfast show co-hosts Amanda and Jamie Theakston.