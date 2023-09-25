Emma Thompson expresses loathe over THIS word describing her movies

Dame Emma Thompson has recently expressed her loathe after hearing one word that describes her movies.



Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference last week, per Variety, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that content is the word which she believes is the right word to describe movies and TV shows and it's the perfect example of the relationship breakdown between studios and creatives.

“I think the relationship between the executives and the creative branch just has to be much, much closer,” said Thompson.

The Saving Mr Banks actress stated, “To hear people talk about 'content' makes me feel like the stuffing inside a sofa cushion.”

She remarked, “It's just rude, actually. It's just a rude word for creative people.”

The Sense And Sensibility star explained, “You don’t want to hear your stories described as ‘content’ or your acting or your producing described as ‘content.’ That’s just like coffee grounds in the sink or something.”

“It’s, I think, a very misleading word. And I think it’s one of the things that maybe the language around the way in which we speak to one another, and the way in which the executives speak to creatives, the way in which we have to understand one another and combine better,” mentioned Thompson.

During the interview, the Late Night star also maintained that creative work as “content is not as effective as authenticity”.

“You find your audience by being completely authentic. These formulas don't work… And then you sit there and you watch them and you wonder why, at the end of it, you feel a bit ill. And I think that's something else that we don't talk about as creators in television and in film, added Thompson.