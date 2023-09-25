Kelsey still proving her genuine love for Tom Parker?

Kelsey Parker is still proving her genuine love for her late husband Tom who passed away due to brain cancer.

Kelsey chose to go Instagram official with her boyfriend on Sunday, clearing her position saying: 'Tom will always be the love of my life.'

Kelsey, 33, the widow of The Wanted's Tom Parker, was receiving backlash from fans for moving on with her partner Sean Boggans.

The mother-of-two wrote on Instagram stories: 'For anyone who thinks my new relationship is in any way a reflection of how I felt about Tom, after reading today's paper, pls (sic) know that is not the case.'

Alongside a photo of her and electrician boyfriend Sean, Kelsey wrote: 'Tom will always be the love of my life and if I could choose I'd choose him and the life we were building together.

'But someone somewhere had other plans and I just needed to get through the long days.'

Praising her new boyfriend, Kelsey wrote: 'Sean is a wonderful man who has so far proved to be kind, caring, supportive, patient, and understanding.

'He is wonderful company and he makes me laugh when I'd otherwise be sad. He makes me feel warm when I'd otherwise be cold and he is helping me with the kids at times when I'd otherwise be alone.

'I don't know why people find our relationship hard to understand. I want to be alone and I've found someone who is fun to be around so I want to be around them.'

Kelsey has two children, daughter Aurelia, four, and son Bodhi, two, with the late singer who tragically passed away in March 2022 aged just 33 following an 18-month battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

She was first linked to Sean - who was jailed for four years in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch - eight months after Tom's passing.

In March, around the first anniversary of Tom's funeral, Kelsey's romance with Sean came to an end, but they got back together soon after when they reconnected at a mutual friend's wedding.

Speaking to The Mirror, Kelsey said: 'He brings me so much joy and laughter. Sean was a real new lease of life for me.

'We could sit there and talk about Tom, and Sean's been incredible. He comes to my house and it's full of Tom, he's so present and the kids talk about him all the time.