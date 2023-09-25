This Morning Dr Uchenna Okoye’s ‘official’ cause of death revealed

This Morning dental expert Dr Uchenna Okoye’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Dr. Uchenna's immediate death has been declared to be from a bleed on the brain as her family said they are heartbroken 'her beautiful, full life has been cut so short'.

The 53-year-old, who also starred on Channel 5's makeover show 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, collapsed in her west London home on September 15 and passed away a few hours later.

She leaves behind her seven-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, fellow doctor Chidi Ngwaba.

A coroner's report, obtained by the MailOnline, has revealed Dr Uchenna's cause of death was a 'subarachnoid haemorrhage', sparked by a ruptured blood vessel - known as an aneurysm - which caused bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissues which surround it.

Dr Uchenna ex-husband and father of her daughter, returned to the UK after the tragedy. The former couple divorced last year but have been separated for some time.

Her personal assistant told MailOnline last week how Dr Uchenna, who was also a regular guest on Channel 5's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and BBC Breakfast, had been having a regularly 'busy week' in the days leading up to her death.