Kim Kardashian achieves 'desired' milestone with steamy photoshoot

American TV star Kim Kardashian set pulses racing as she lounged on a creamy plush rug on the floor of her walk-in wardrobe, surrounded by racks upon racks of designer clothes and shoes in new photoshoot.



Kanye West's ex-wife Kim left very little to the imagination in a very intimate snap, shared by herself, to seemingly achieve a new milestone.



Kim, 42, put her killer curves on display as she slipped into a baby pink tiny outfit to win the desired tittle from fans and followers who hailed the star the "hottest woman ever born".

In the photo, the star is seen holding up her phone while lounging in front of the floor-to-ceiling mirror. Kim risked spilling out of a balcony style mini top.



The American Horror Story actress posed for an intimate photo as she folded her legs on top of each other, showing off her toned body for the lens.



Kanye West's ex-wife and mother of his four children, Kim, let her deep brunette hair fall in loose waves down her back to elevate her look.

She opted for a laid-back make-up look, swiping on a hint of dark eyeshadow and applying lashes to attract massive attraction from fans, who went wild and dropped their unfiltered and sizzling words in the Comments section.