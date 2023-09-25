Did Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good get married?

Jonathan Majors sparked speculations of marriage with beau Meagan Good in the midst of his trial over domestic violence charges.
The Loki actor was caught referring to Good as “Missus [sic]” during his attendance at the Black and White Gala in D.C. over the weekend.
The Harlem actress was called over to the stage to address the audience at the event, which was being hosted by Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday, Sept. 23.
"I am happy to be here and see so many black faces come out for a positive cause,” she said, according to TMZ.
Good then turned to Majors and asked, “Babe, you want to say anything?” he responded, "You all heard the missus [sic], so that's what it is."
Majors and Good were romantically linked around the same time the former was accused of physical violence and abusive behavior towards ex-partners, former classmates, and crew members earlier this year.
The Day Shift actress has since stayed by the Creed III actor’s side through his several court appearances in the wake of trial over charges of assault and aggravated harassment.
Selena Gomez revealed her relationship status in a fun TikTok video
King Charles' monarchy is in a legal dilemma which concerns the position of his younger son Prince Harry
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reveling in the bad press as long as it gets her fame
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted sitting side by side at the Disney-themed baby shower
Royal critics called out Meghan Markle after she was left red faced at Kevin Costner's charity event
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021