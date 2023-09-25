Kourtney Kardashian hosts baby shower amid Travis Barker's COVID diagnosis

file footage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making most of the remaining days ahead of the arrival of a new addition to their family.



The twosome hosted an elaborate Disney-themed baby shower over the weekend, which was attended by their high-profile close friends and family.

The Poosh founder decked out in a snakeskin-printed catsuit to the event, as she relaxed on a beach chair alongside a Covid-ridden Barker.

In the photos and videos shared on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian was spotted with her kids, True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 1, enjoying the many treats at the shower.

A barbershop quartet was hired to keep the attendees entertained, while the guests reveled in the numerous delicacies, themed after Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse-shaped soft pretzels, waffles, pancakes, and cake pops.

There were also bagels with Mickey Mouse-shaped pats, available in regular and vegan butter, as well as Alice in Wonderland-themed mini bottles of green juice labeled "Drink Me."

Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in May last year, announced that they were expecting their first child – fourth for each – in June.

The couple is set to welcome a baby boy, as revealed in a gender reveal party held in the same month.

The Kardashians star was recently rushed to a hospital, where she underwent urgent fetal surgery following an undisclosed pregnancy complication.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer recently shared his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who was also at the baby shower, posted a photo of Kourtney and Travis sitting beside each other, writing, “Social distance baby shower.”



