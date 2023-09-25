Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool day with daughter after Parineeti Chopra’s wedding snub

Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool time with daughter after skipping Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a pool date with her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie after skipping wedding ceremony of her cousin-actress, Parineeti Chopra.



The Quantico actress took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable photo of mother-daughter duo, spending quality time in their Los Angeles mansion.



In a lively snap, the 41-year-old was seen playing with her little one in a swimming pool, wearing a green colour bikini top.

As per reports, the Love Again actress did not attend the wedding ceremony of her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, due to work commitments.



However, the internationally celebrated artist has extended her warm wishes to the Hasee Toh Phasee actress of her wedding with Indian politician, Raghav Chadha.



The Citadel star penned a sweet note for her "little one" as Parineeti has embarked on a new journey.



"I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. Always wishing you so much love," the actress wrote on her Instagram.