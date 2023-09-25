Tom Sandoval is officially single after Raquel Leviss scandal

Tom Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules star, just updated his fans on his relationship status after being in a long scandal with Raquel Leviss.



At the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, the 40-year-old star acknowledged his status as a single man in an interview with Extra.

He admitted during the gathering, “I am single, yes.”

In response to how he's re-entering the dating scene, Sandoval stated it's "awkward as it is."

“It’s just weird,” he said.

“It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates.”

This announcement was made months after Us Weekly reported that he had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss while he was committed to Ariana Madix.

After almost nine years being together, Sandoval and Madix called it quits in the midst of the infidelity scandal. Madix has refuted Sandoval's allegation that he tried to leave her before she discovered the adultery, as he claimed to Howie Mandel.

Despite this, Sandoval and the 38-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant continue to reside in the same home and collaborate on the Vanderpump Rules set.