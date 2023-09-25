WGA and AMPTP reach tentative agreement after months of strike

The Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios after months of strike.

The strike, which started on May 2, lasted for more than 146 days as entertainment writers working across film, television, news and online media demanded better pay, job security and stipulations among other important matters in the duration of their employment.

WGA sent out an email to their strike captains confirming the news, via Variety. “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the message stated.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

However, the Guild also instructed members to be patient and to not return to work “until the last ‘i’ is dotted.”

SAG-AFTRA then congratulated WGA on reaching the agreement, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members,” the union stated.

They further added that SAG-AFTRA “remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”