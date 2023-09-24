Usher set to headline 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher, the Grammy-winning singer, will headline the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in 2024.
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”
On Sunday, the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music made the announcement. The championship game will be held on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will be shown live on CBS.
Usher will appear in the Super Bowl for the second time. He joined the Black Eyed Peas back in 2011 when they headlined the game.
On the work front, Usher is now wrapping up his My Way The Las Vegas Residency, which has garnered the singer acclaim for both his commanding dance routine and extensive catalogue of popular songs.
The artist made his debut on the music scene in 1994 as a young singer with his self-titled album. He has since gone on to win eight Grammy Awards and sell 80 million albums worldwide.
From Nice & Slow to Yeah! to U Remind Me, he has scored nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Several of his albums, like the Confessions from 2004, are also regarded as R&B and pop classics.
