*NSYNC and Backstreet Boys shut down rumors of Super Bowl performance

Much to the fans' dismay, *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys will not share the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show next year.

According to TMZ, the groups have not only been not approached with an invitation to perform, "no conversations are going down to turn it into reality," revealed a source.

Speculations swirled that the '90s bands were in talks to join forces for a special performance at the high-scale event, with Destiny's Child also making an appearance.

Celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, also corroborated the rumor when a confused fan fished for more information.

“That IS the info,” wrote DeuxMoi on their Instagram Story, “& maybe some other boy bands.”

NSYNC sent fans into a frenzy after the five members reunited to present Taylor Swift an award at the MTV VMAs 2023.

The quintet, including Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, also announced their upcoming sountrack, Better Place, for animated film Trolls Band Together, set to release next week.

There had also been rumors of a potential world tour; however, they were shortly quashed by sources in a report by Page Six.