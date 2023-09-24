Will Jimmy Fallon be replaced from Tonight Show amid bullying allegations?

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show has allegedly been accused of creating toxic work behaviour for staffers. Although later, Fallon apologized for his conduct still NBC, the channel on which the show airs, was considering multiple decisions after allegations surfaced.



It is said that the broadcasting network is still considering keeping Jimmy Fallon as host of The Tonight Show, despite mounting pressure on him.

“Jimmy's contract runs to 2026 - but apparently NBC has been looking at an exit strategy for a while now,” an insider had claimed.

However, RadarOnline now asserts that such allegations are baseless and that NBC has no intentions to alter its course or get rid of Fallon.

Allegations on Jimmy Fallon

Two current staff members and 14 former staff members of the show said in a Rolling Stone story that Fallon was verbally abusive and routinely yelled at and demeaned his workers.

Additionally, they asserted that Fallon would foster a hostile work atmosphere by making offensive jokes and remarks and urging his writers and producers to do the same.

Fallon has both apologized to his colleagues and disputed the allegations.