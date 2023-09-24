Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker finds ‘joy’ in new boyfriend Sean

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker has addressed her relationship with boyfriend-electrician, Sean Boggans, for the first time, stating that she has found joy and happiness in him.

In conversation with The Mirror, the 33-year-old, who lost her husband to a brain tumour, showered praises on her boyfriend for being a supportive partner.

"He brings me so much joy and laughter. Sean was a real new lease of life for me," she said.

Kelsey admitted that Sean has been very much considerate about her and Tom’s children as well.

She added, "We could sit there and talk about Tom, and Sean's been incredible. He comes to my house and it's full of Tom, he's so present and the kids talk about him all the time."

Kelsey further said, "But Sean doesn't shy away from that. After the kids met him, Aurelia [my daughter] said, 'Daddy died of a brain tumour' and he just replied, I know, darling. We all miss your Daddy."

The mother of two expressed her gratitude that she has found an 'another reassuring person' for her children.

While talking about her 39-year-old boyfriend’s jail history, as he spent four years in jail after punching a man who later died, Kelsey reassured that "Sean has a lot of remorse for what happened."

"Sean has kids now; his life has moved forward. It was the biggest mistake he’s made and he’s paid the price," she said.

Tom who was best known as a member of the boy band, The Wanted, tied the knot with Kelsey in 2018.

The singer passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

The former couple shared a daughter named Aurelia and a two-year-old son named Bodhi.