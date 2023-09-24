Sylvester Stallone to reprise titular role in Rambo franchise?

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: The Last Blood

Sylvester Stallone might put on his Rambo suit once again for a rumored sequel.

The 77-year-old actor last appeared as the action hero in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood for the fifth time since the beginning of the franchise back in '80s.

Producers of Stallone's latest flick, Expendables 4, Kevin King-Templeton and Les Weldon, expressed their interests in reviving the Rambo franchise in a recent interview.

"I think Rambo, I’d love to do another Rambo," Templeton shared when asked about a film he'd want to see a sequel of.

Weldon concurred to the producer's statement, explaining that it will only happen if there's enough noise about it among the fanbase.

"I mean, there’s several different franchises that we’re on, and we’re thinking about for the future. And as well as new projects," he said.

"if there is a demand from the fan base, we’ll be the first ones to jump on there, which is why Expendables is happening again.”

Stallone made his debut as the formidable John Rambo in 1982's Rambo: First Blood, and later went on to appear in sequels, Rambo: First Blood Part II, III, IV, and most recently, Last Blood.