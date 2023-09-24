Prince William, Kate Middleton risk future role in monarchy over ‘complex’ issue

The future King and Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to inherit a huge fortune, but King Charles will also be bequeathing the couple with a big ‘complex’ issue which could backfire and end up tarnishing their image.

Britain’s past is tainted with its colonialism and the accusations of slave trade which went on for centuries. Many countries, such as Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada, among other nations, in recent months have raised their voices against the matter.

They have even urged the monarchy to give reparations after having benefitting from the heinous crimes over the years. Given that King Charles has not taken any substantial step towards the claims, royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au, that this will turn out to be a blow for the Waleses.

“The monarchy’s part in Britain’s colonial history might not be what anyone with an HRH wants to discuss over a piece of shortbread during elevenses but at some point, they are going to have no choice but to face up to this,” she wrote.

She added that William and Kate “might end up with the history-is-watching responsibility of reconciling the British monarchy’s historical role in slavery and the 21st century.”

Elser noted that they will “one day be worth a hell of a lot more money thanks to His Majesty but he could also end up leaving them to find some way to make peace with the past.”

However, it needs to be seen if the Prince and Princess of Wales learned their lessons from the past given their tone-deaf and discriminatory Caribbean tour, a rehash of the colonial era, in March 2022.