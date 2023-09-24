Selena Gomez shows off steamy look after addressing her dating life: See Photos

Selena Gomez is enjoying her single life as she stepped out with her pals over the weekend, putting on a sultry display.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, was joined by Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham along with their mutual friends as they headed to their dinner in a sleek limousine.

Sharing a glimpse of her look, the Single Soon musician took a mirror selfie as she sat on a hotel bed, wearing a low-cut white button-down shirt dress which she paired black, over-the-knees latex boots. Gomez added a black heart emoji atop the picture.

In another snap, the singer shared a close-up of her makeup, a glass-kin look, glossy lips with a smidge of blush, and kept her sleek tresses loose. With her hair tucked behind her ear, her chunky hoop earrings were also seen clearly.

Meanwhile, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 28, took to her Instagram Story to gush over her pal as she took a moment to touch up her lipstick looking into her phone front camera.

She wrote on top of the image, “@selenagomez most beautiful insider and out [heart emoji]”

The Bates Motel alum also shared an image from Dominic J West, who took a snap of Gomez and Peltz having fun in the limousine with their friends.

The outing comes after the singer addressed rumours about her dating life with a hilarious TikTok. In the short clip, the rare beauty founder lipsynced, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b-----! Y’all stay safe out there!”