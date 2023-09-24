Jungkook and Jack Harlow team up for upcoming pop track: Details

Jungkook and Jack Harlow are set to collaborate on upcoming song

Jungkook is set to make yet another wave around the music industry.

It was announced on Saturday, Sept. 23, that the BTS star is goint to release a brand new single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow.

“We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s digital single ‘3D (feat. Jack Harlow),'" revealed the singer's management agency BIGHIT Music in a statement.

According to a Weverse update, the upcoming Pop R&B track will manifest "clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions."

The First Class rapper is said to be "bringing his unique rap style and adding zest" to the song.

3D will be released on Friday, Sept. 29, and follows shortly after Jungkook's first solo single, Seven feat. Latto, released in July.

Harlow also hinted at the collaboration earlier on Saturday, writing on X: "I'll fly u from Korea to Kentucky."

It's unclear whether it's one of the lyrics from the song, however, fans will find out soon enough.

Jungkook was slated to perform at Global Citizen Fest in New York City on Saturday, where his upcoming single was teased on a large screen on the stage with Jungkook and 3D inscribed on it.

BIGHIT shortly released "hero film" teasers titled 3D on social media, featuring the Euphoria singer posing for the camera in a video spanning over 30 seconds.