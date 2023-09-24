Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian give rare insight into long-standing friendship

Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian have been friends for over 20 years

Serena Williams has offered to give her pal Kim Kardashian some pointers in tennis.

The Kardashians star caught the attention of the athlete as she posed in a bubble-gum pink Chanel logo-print bikini on a tennis court on Saturday, Sept. 22.

She accesorized her look with a matching-colored bag, a pair of shades, and braided hair.

The reality star made the most of the court for her shoot, and in one of the photos, she was photographed holding her tennis racquet out to the side, while another featured Kim reaching the racquet toward the sky for an overhead shot.

"Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol," quipped Williams in the comments.

Kim and Serena have been friends for over two decades after striking an immediate bond at the time the former worked for the tennis legend duirng her celebrities' closets organizing job before stardom.

The SKIMS mogul gushed about being through it all when Williams got married to husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017, telling Vogue, “From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like… she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see.”

She added, “You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”