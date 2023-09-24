Savannah Chrisley pens heartbreaking note after ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles’ tragic death

Savannah Chrisley shared a heartbreaking tribute to former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, after the news of his sudden death came Saturday morning.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, took to her Instagram Story and posted a Boomerang of her and Kerdiles sharing a kiss. “I’m still hoping you respond to my text,” she wrote atop the video.

The reality star then added another photo of the two of them holding hands on the beach and penned a longer note Kerdiles.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” she wrote. “I miss you and I love you…I’ll forever save our messages of ‘I love you.’”

She continued, “Please send me a sign that you’re ok… maybe it’ll be thru [sic] a ham and cheese crepe.. Or pasta with white sauce… or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”

The reality star concluded, “We loved hard…and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

The Nashville Police Department told TMZ that the 29-year-old reportedly sped through a stop sign in a residential Nashville area and hit the driver’s side of a BMW. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later passed away.

Savannah’s brother, Chase, 27, also paid tribute to Kerdiles on his Instagram Story. He and Kerdiles were wearing matching hats in the picture while smoking cigars in a golfcart.

“No words… i love you man,” he wrote.