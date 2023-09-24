Is Katrina Kaif avoiding spotlight because of pregnancy: Deets Inside

Katrina Kaif’s absence from public eye has raised several eyebrows, as her fans are speculating that the actress is avoiding spotlight due to pregnancy.



The 40-year-old actress was notably missing from the grand Ganpati festival celebration, organised by Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

Several fans were left disappointed as the actress’ husband-actor, Vicky Kaushal turned up alone at the event.



As per Hindustan Times, the Bollywood diva is not expecting her first child, however, she has been busy due to her work commitments.



"There is no truth in any such rumours. She is not pregnant, and she is not avoiding the public spotlight because of it. She is just busy with work, and shuffling between cities for her work commitments," the source revealed.



Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.



On work front, Katrina will be next seen in the third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger Franchise and Merry Christmas.