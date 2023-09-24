Manchester City secures sixth straight Premier League victory despite red card. AFP

Manchester City's quest for perfection in the Premier League continued as they secured their sixth consecutive win of the season, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite the fact that City had to navigate the second half with only 10 players due to Rodri's red card.

The champions wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland within the opening 15 minutes. Foden capitalised on a 46-pass move, while Haaland showcased his prowess with a powerful header.

Despite the early lead, the match took an unexpected turn when Rodri received a red card for an altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White in the 46th minute. City was left to play with a numerical disadvantage for over half of the game.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised his team's performance, especially in the first half, where they displayed brilliance against a physically formidable opponent.

However, Guardiola did not mince words when addressing Rodri's sending off. He emphasised the need for players to control their emotions on the pitch. Rodri's suspension will likely see him miss three upcoming games.

Manchester United Ends Losing Streak with 1-0 Victory

In a much-needed morale-boosting win, Manchester United defeated Burnley 1-0, ending a three-match losing streak across all competitions. Bruno Fernandes was the hero of the day, delivering a sublime volley in the first half that proved to be the match-winner.

United manager Ten Hag praised his team's spirit and fight, stressing the importance of securing a victory after a challenging week. The win lifted United to eighth place in the Premier League standings, accumulating nine points.

Everton Triumphs Over Brentford 3-1

Everton secured their first Premier League victory of the season with an impressive 3-1 win against Brentford. James Tarkowski, a former Brentford player, scored against his old club. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for Everton, and Mathias Jensen equalised for Brentford. Tarkowski's header and a goal from substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the victory for Everton, lifting them out of the relegation zone to 15th place with four points.

Luton Town Earns First Premier League Point Since 1992

In a thrilling encounter, Luton Town held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw, securing their first Premier League point since April 1992. Despite being reduced to 10 men after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's red card, Wolves took the lead with a goal from Pedro Neto. Luton Town fought back and earned a lifeline with a penalty converted by Carlton Morris, securing a historic point for the team.

Crystal Palace and Fulham Play to a Goalless Draw

Crystal Palace and Fulham played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, with both teams settling for a single point. The result leaves Palace in ninth place and Fulham in tenth, each with eight points in the Premier League standings.

With half of the weekend's fixtures scheduled for Sunday, Manchester City leads the league with 18 points, five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Liverpool, who have yet to play their matches.