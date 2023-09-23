Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner will use divorce drama to 'boost career options'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been suggested to turn their divorce drama into a PR stunt in order to benefit their careers.

The twosome were married for four years before announcing their divorce via a joint Instagram statement earlier this month.

Despite branding the separation a "mutual" decision, new details unwrapping are anything but.

PR expert Mayah Riaz told the Mirror, "On one hand, there will be increased media coverage and public interest - this can boost a celebrity's career options."

Noting the general trajectory of a celebrity couple's divorce generating "significant attention" towards both parties, Riaz suggested, "It is possible to use this increased visibility to strategically harness a positive outcome for their career, as it open doors for interviews and talk show appearances."

"A good publicist can capitalise on this increased exposure to redirect public attention towards their professional endeavours, thus broadening their reach and potentially attracting new fans," she explained.

Though divorce is a "challenging and personal matter," Riaz insisted both Joe and Sophie can "absolutely navigate [it] in a way that benefits their careers."