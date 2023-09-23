Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose their US crowns to William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have "lost the war" with Kate Middleton and Prince William as the Prince and Princes of Wales have been crowned as the most popular royals.



Prince William, who has enjoyed unfettered praise for his work in the US earlier this week, has beaten his younger brother Harry with his sensible approach to win Americans.



Meghan and Harry, who have been at loggerheads with the royal family for years, have failed to damage the reputation of William and Kate with all their claims and Allegations against the couple.

Royal commentator Elser has said that the Sussexes are now losing the war after throwing William and Kate, as well as the entire monarchy, "under the bus".



She claimed that the Sussexes have appeared to have "won a few battles", but are noticeably losing respect from people across the globe - particularly those in America.

Elser - writing in her column for news.com.au - said: "In the fight with Buckingham Palace for American hearts and minds, Harry and Meghan are now looking like, while they might have won a few battles, ultimately they have lost the war.



The exert felt no hesitation to express her knowledge about the couple's popularity as she wrote: "The Sussexes might have thrown the monarchy and William and Kate under the bus, repeatedly, but Lazarus-like the prince and princess are enjoying approval ratings that are perkier than a surgically-enhanced C-cup."

She also add that William's recent US trip for this year's Earthshot Prize could have been the gold card for their elevated success.

"It is William who is being hailed as the royal doing his darnedest to save the planet and who is garnering unfettered praise for his £1million Earthshot Prize," according to Elser.