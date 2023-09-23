Pilots say laser light mischief endangering planes at Karachi airport

Representational image of an airplane landing at Sao Paulo-Gaurulhos International Airport on July 28, 2015. — AFP

The pilots flying national and international airplanes have reported an increase in the instances of laser light strikes while landing and taking off at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport during the last one week, it emerged on Saturday.



The mischief is considered highly precarious for the airplanes and people onboard as the sharp laser lights can disrupt a pilot's vision and cause distraction or disorientation during the critical phases of takeoff and landing.

Sources within the Air Traffic Control (ATC) said that the laser pointer attacks were reported originating from Model Colony, Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony, Pehlwan Goth and other residential areas located near the Karachi airport.

They said that these incidents have surged during the past one week and the national and international airline companies have informed the air traffic controller.

The airplanes are targetted with the laser beam while on the approach for landing at Karachi airport and right after taking off, the pilots reportedly stated in their complaints to the ATC.

Sources said that such instances cause difficulty to the pilots in landing or taking off.

It may be noted that the lasers pointed at airplanes may cause distraction, disruption, and disorientation, which can also risk the lives of those onboard.