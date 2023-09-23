'Riverdale' star Casey Cott welcomes first child with wife Nichola Basara

Casey Cott has announced the birth of his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Nichola Basara on Friday.



The Riverdale star took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable picture of himself and wife, pushing their newborn son in a stroller.



"Cashius "Cash" Michael Cott 9/18/2023," the actor captioned his post as he revealed his son’s name and date of birth.



As the 31-year-old shared this exciting news, several fans including his Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes extended their warm wishes.

Camila wrote, "Congrats you two. Can't wait to meet little cash."

"Congratulations. Love you so much," penned the Look Both Ways actress.

Casey tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nichola in Whistler, in 2021.

Many of Casey's Riverdale co-stars attended the nuptials to celebrate the couple's happy moment in Canada despite rising COVID-19 concerns.

The attendees included KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan among others.

