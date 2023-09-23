'RHOC' Shannon Beador under investigation by animal control for 'endangering' dog Archie

Animal control is now involved in Shannon Beador’s arrest fiasco after the Real Housewives of Orange County star drunkenly crashed her vehicle into a house with her dog, Archie, in the car.

According to Page Six, the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit is investigating the Bravolebrity,59, for endangering her Golden Retriever, Archie, who has made multiple guest appearances on the reality TV show.

“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further,” Sgt. Steve Oberon informed the outlet on Friday.

The RHOC star was arrested on Saturday evening for driving under the influence and clipping a residential property, before fleeing the scene in her car and parking it in the middle of the street.

TMZ reported that police arrived to the mother-of-three pretending like she was walking Archie, who was also in the car during the accident.

Following the incident, PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange condemned Beador for endangering her dog, saying, “If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive to never drive drunk or buzzed.”

Sgt. Oberon later updated Page Six that since the pooch did not appear to be injured, he will remain in Beador’s custody, although he complied with her request for Archie to be “dropped off at someone’s house to take care of it while she was dealing with her situation.”

Though Sgt. Oberon did not disclose who is currently looking after the ailing senior canine, Page Six’s source identifies Beador’s ex John Janssen, who Beador has been leaning on for support following the incident, as his temporary guardian.