Alia Bhatt rubs shoulders with Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny at Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt had the best seat as attended the much-anticipated Gucci Ancora show at the coveted Milan Fashion Week.

The Heart of Stone actress who is the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, seated in the front row alongside Kendell Jenner, her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful.

For the mega fashion event, the 30-year-old donned a neon green top and bell-bottom denims.

The Gangubai actress accessorised her outfit with golden earnings and a trendy bracelet.



While keeping her makeup minimal, the B-town diva carried a black bag and wore dark sunglasses.



In conversation with Vogue India, the actress who was marking her debut at the Milan Fashion Week, shared her to-do list before the fashion show.

The actress who made her Bollywood debut with the film, Student of the Year, said, "I was naturally extremely excited. My to-dos are already done which were going to a home-style Italian restaurant and having some really nice authentic bread and some pasta."

"Really filled up on the carbs before coming for this fantastic show," the star added.



On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh as male lead.