Josh Duhamel talks coparenting with ‘amazing’ ex-wife Fergie: ‘Very lucky’

Josh Duhamel had nothing but good things to say for ex-wife Fergie as he continues to co-parent their 10-year-old son Axl.

The Shotgun Wedding actor, 50, sat down for an interview with ET Canada in to talk about his new series, Buddy Games. During the interview, the host congratulated Duhamel on expecting his first child with his model wife Audra Mari, 29, which he announced earlier this month.

The host then went on to ask what it was like co-parenting with his ex.

“We both have the same priority, and that’s raising a good son,” Duhamel shared. “You know, we want him to be a good, kind, compassionate, hardworking, thoughtful young man. And we both have that common goal with him. And she’s easy to get along with. And that’s as simple as that.”

He also praised his current “beautiful” wife who he believes is “going to be an amazing mother.”

The Safe Haven actor added, “My son is really excited about it. So, all is good now, all is very good. Feeling very, very lucky.”

Duhamel previously opened up on The Jess Cagle Show about support from the London Bridge singer, 48, after he revealed his exciting news.

“Thankfully Fergie’s an amazing woman, she really is,” he said. “She’s taken Audra in. It could be much worse.”

When Duhamel announced the news earlier this month via Instagram, Fergie commented underneath the post, “I am truly happy for you guys [Loved up emojis] Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

The singer was married to Duhamel from 2009 to 2019 and jointly announced their split in a September 2017.