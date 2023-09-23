Gisele Bundchen ‘never dreamed of’ Split with Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen openly talked about what she thinks of her split with Tom Brady almost after one year it happened.



“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the supermodel told CBS News.

“I wouldn’t have any other life. If they said, ‘Could you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

Bündchen noted that she can't regret their relationship because it brought her their children when asked if that includes her 2022 divorce from Brady, 46.

Formerly married couple's share Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. Brady shares 16-year-old Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Bündchen is Jack's stepmother.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” Bündchen remarked of her divorce.

Adding, “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

“He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open,” she said.

In October 2022, Brady and Bündchen announced that they had separated after 13 years of marriage.