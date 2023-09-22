King Charles' 'sausage fingers' unveils monarch's secret health battle

King Charles' hands looked very large when toasting with France President Emmanuel Macron

King Charles left royal watchers deeply concerned when his swollen hands and ‘sausage fingers’ were spotted in photographs recently.

In the monarch’s and Queen Camilla’s most recent public appearance, at the Palace of Versailles amid their state visit to France, the pair met with French President Emmanuel Macron for a lavish banquet.

While King Charles and the French President were pictured raising a toast, the monarch’s swollen hands and fingers could not be missed, causing royal fans to worry for the monarch’s health.

Speaking about the prospect of the royal’s health, GP Chun Tang spoke to the Daily Mail and shared a plethora of ailments that King Charles may be suffering from that caused his hands to swell.

“Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB.

"Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease."