Bianca Censori Kanye West's wife earns 'Golden' opportunity at Graziella Braccialini

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's luxury shopping spree.

Following their headline-grabbing escapade in Venice, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's are 'sunning' themselves in Milan with gold pursuits at the luxurious Graziella Braccialini store.

Accompanied by security, West played the role of a devoted escort as he guided Censori into the storefront.

Once inside, the couple was greeted by the staff and treated to an exclusive tour of Graziella Braccialini's latest offerings.

Censori's discerning eye was instantly drawn to an ornate gold purse, resembling the sun, complete with a shiny gold chainlink strap.

While exploring the store's treasures, Censori also took a liking to an adorable reptile-shaped bag with a quirky, cartoonish design.

West's bare backside became the center of attention in photographs taken on a boat, while Censori was seen kneeling before him.

DailyMail reported that the police in Venice had identified the river taxi's driver, who would be questioned about the incident and the images circulating worldwide.