Kathy Hilton explains how her daughter Paris Hilton feels after becoming a mom

Kathy Hilton explains how Paris Hilton feels so happy after becoming a mother.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Kathy said, “I've never seen my daughter happier in her life.”

“I've never seen her so happy,” continued the 64-year-old.

While discussing about Paris, Kathy stated, “She's always very upbeat and very even keel. She's never moody.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum pointed out that her daughter expresses gratitude “to have found her special partner in life in her husband Reum”.

“And then to have this baby, I think she's just over the moon,” remarked Kathy.

For the unversed, Reum and Paris tied the knot in November 2021 at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s former Bel Air home.

Kathy also told the outlet that Paris turns to her or her sister Nicky Hilton for mommy tips.

“You know, she'll call me for a certain advice or Nicky. I'm up there a lot,” added Kathy.

Kathy further said, “Everybody needs to learn, right? It's not easy. It's a lot. Even if you have somebody to help you it's a lot.”