King Charles, Queen Camilla's interesting moments in Bordeaux at a glance

King Charles and Queen Camilla received warm welcome as they arrived in Bordeaux on the final leg of their state visit to France, with locals shouting of God Save the King.



The royal couple landed at Bordeaux-Merignac Airport on Friday, where they were greeted by Minister of Defence, Monsieur Sébastien Lecornu.

The 74-year-old Britain's monarch enjoyed drink as he visited a chaotic festival where he arrived on an electric tram. He was persuaded to have a nip of whisky made from his own barley.

Before getting on the tram the King broke away to shake hands with members of the crowd. Soon after the King and Queen boarded the tram Charles sat down and said: "Which way are we going?"

Royal family has shared the heart-capturing moments of the King and Queen to its official social media accounts, captioning: "In recognition of the defence ties between France and the UK, Their Majesties have joined members of the British and French Armed Forces aboard.

"The King inspected the front rank of the Ship’s impressive Ceremonial Guard and Colour Guard."



King Charles, Queen Camilla's Interesting moments at a glance

As they set off on the brief journey the royal couple waved to onlookers outside. They then posed for a photograph at the back of the ship.



The royal dignitaries then made their way off the ship as the National Anthem was played. Charles helped Camilla over the bumpy steps before they headed off to board the tram.



On board, the King and Queen joined a drinks reception on the flight deck attended by an array of French officials, representatives of sports and higher education, the British and French armed forces, British military charities and various business interests.



On arrival he appeared to ask how long the ship had been in Bordeaux, apologising to one officer, saying: "We’ve dragged you out."

Prince William and Prince Harry's father Charles spoke confidently in French to many of those gathered and was praised for the speech he gave at the senate in Paris on Thursday.