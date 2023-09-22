Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie melts hearts with sweet accent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tend to keep their children Prince Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie has seemingly gone viral after his adorable accent was featured front and center in a touching TikTok video.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 Netflix docuseries series called Harry & Meghan, the couple teased a sliver of Archie’s adorable self.

In particular, the couple has largely kept their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the spotlight owing to their preference of keeping their lives private.

A fan made video, created by the user @lady_frances1997, took an audio clip from the documentary, which featured the little one welcoming his parents’ Archwell foundation members in a conference call.

The clip which has garnered 125,000 times so far, saw the Duke of Sussex ask his son: "Archie, come say hi to the team."

The little one followed suit to his father's instruction as he greeted the team saying: "Hi, James," "Hi, Michael," and "Hi, Christine."

In the clip the Duchess of Sussex could be heard saying saying: "Ahh! That's so good!"

The snippet got fan discussing over the little one's adorable accent, as it was the first instance they got to hear him speak.

"Aww Prince Archie with his little American accent," one TikTok user said.



"Giving his babies the life he wanted," another pointed out referring to Prince Harry.

A third opined: "He's adorable!"

Take a look:







