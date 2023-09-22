King Charles gives special power to Prince William

Prince William, who pledges support for King Charles in every way he can, has won trust of his father to do what he wants.

The Prince of Wales has become the most beloved son of his father with his steadfastness to him and the royal family, enjoying special power from the King to take his own decisions.

William, who won hearts of Americans with his latest trip to the US, appeared full of himself and confident as the 74-year-old monarch has reportedly believes in him.

Britain's Prince William, soon after her grandmother's death, said he would honour the memory of the late Queen by working to support his father King Charles.



William, 41, who is now the heir to the throne, said that the queen "was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life".



Royal biographer Angela Levin has recently claimed that King Charles is letting William do what he wants in his preparation to be an heir. He's not telling him what he wants to do for him, but they happen to have the same feelings. And so it gives him strength.

Prince George's father William has finally left the royal drama involving his younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, behind to focus on being the next heir to the British throne.

Some fortune tellers and royal historians have claimed that King Charles, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla in May, is a 'caretaker' of the throne for his eldest son.

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian with a focus on British and European royalty, believes that the new King knows his reign will last a fraction of the time of Queen Elizabeth II's, but he will carry out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.



Prince William has got charisma and he wants to help people. He's quite different from Harry, according to some experts.