Carrie Underwood reveals how screen time impacted her children’s behaviour

Carrie Underwood has recently revealed she observed a remarkable change in her own children’s behaviour after using a lot of screen time.



Speaking on Today show, the country singer, who shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher, said, “It's such a battle, right? Even television… I notice if they kind of watch too much TV, like they have an attitude shift. And I'm like ‘Why are you moody? What are we doing?’”

Elaborating on the struggles with content consumption, Carrie mentioned that it’s not TV she’s worried about but cellphones also.

Carrie shared that her sons’ school played a vital role in keeping her children away from phones “as long as possible”.

“There's been like a whole grassroots initiative within their school and a bunch of parents getting together and discussing how we can keep our kids’ kind of away from technology,” disclosed the singer.

Carrie remarked, “Especially like social media and stuff like that, as long as possible.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress pointed out that her sons learn that their mother is a celebrity.

“They have seen me on stage and I feel like the first time my oldest, especially, kind of started having ideas was when his friends would say something and it's like, ‘Oh, that’s different? I didn't know that that wasn't normal,’” she explained.

Carrie added, “So, they would come home and be like, ‘They said they saw you on TV’.”

Meanwhile, Carrie extended her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, as she included 18 more dates to her show which will happen next year.