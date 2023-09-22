PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attends opening of the 78th UN General Assembly session. — Twitter/@PakPMO

In his first-ever visit as the country's chief executive, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York today (Friday).

The premier, in his address, will share Pakistan’s perspective with the international community on a range of relevant regional and world issues, including Islamabad's stance on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

PM Kakar will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and foreign investment.

The prime minister, on Sunday, left for an official trip to the United States to address the 78th UNGA session.

Following his arrival in New York, he attended the UNGA's opening session inaugurated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

PM Kakar has been busy attending different events and meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA.

While addressing the participants of the Global Development Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals summit, he called on rich countries to fulfil their financial pledges to fight climate change and extend technical support to Pakistan and other developing countries to help them achieve climate ambitions.

He also held a high-level meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, terming it “constructive”.

He said that the meeting “emphasized extending our mutual commitment towards bolstering economic stability and growth in Pakistan”.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the IMF’s approval of the loan to support Pakistan's economy, a statement issued by the PM Office said.

Kakar briefed the IMF chief on various measures taken by the government to stabilise and revive the country's economy.

“The prime minister affirmed that these initiatives aim to create a stable and conducive environment for sustainable economic growth and investment. Additionally, a strong focus had been placed on protecting the vulnerable segments of society.”