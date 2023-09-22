Parineeti Chopra beams with joy ahead of wedding with Raghav Chadha: Watch

Parineeti Chopra beams with happiness ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has arrived in Udaipur ahead of her grand wedding festivities with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.



In the viral videos and pictures, the soon-to-be bride radiated happiness in a beautiful red outfit paired with pink shawl.



Meanwhile, Raghav was also spotted at the Udaipur airport, sporting a black full-sleeved t-shirt with denim jeans.



Earlier, the Bollywood actress and her soon-to-be husband visited a temple in New Delhi to seek blessings before commemorating the wedding festivities.



As per Hindustan Times, Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24 at the Taj Lake in Udaipur.

Later, the wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on the 30th of September.

Apart from close family members and friends, it is expected that the actress’ internationally celebrated cousin-artist, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas will attend the wedding ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.



The couple got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.