Angus Cloud: 'Euphoria' star's reason for tragic death determined

Angus Cloud, Euphoria star, died in past July at the age of 25. At that time, the reason of actor’s death was remained unidentified, however, on Thursday it was confirmed that the actor suffered from an accidental overdose.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County Coroner reported Entertainment Tonight: “Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, in what is ruled as an accidental overdose. Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine.”

The North Hollywood alum’s family confirmed his death in a statement to ET.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the Cloud family statement read at the time.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Cloud gained notoriety for his role in Euphoria as Fezco from 2019 to 2022, on which he had pivotal storylines with Javon Walton's Ashtray and Maude Apatow's Lexi. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.