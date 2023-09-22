Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner ordered to take ‘parenting classes’ amid divorce drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the divorced couple now engaging in a contentious divorce battle, have been ordered by a Florida court to attend four-hour parenting classes in accordance with Florida law.

The order provided to The Mirror states: “All parties to dissolution of marriage proceedings with minor children or to paternity proceedings shall be required to complete the Parent Education and Family Stabilization Course prior to the entry by the court of a final judgment.”

The court order obtained by the publication further stated, “If any party fails to comply, the judge may impose sanctions at their own discretion.”

Before child custody and parenting orders, Sophie claims that the news wasn't made public to her until four days after Joe filed for a dissolution of marriage with children at the Florida court on September 1 at the event that either parent disobeys, the judge may “impose sanctions” at their exclusive discretion.

In a statement to the outlet, a representative of Joe said: “[Sophie] demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

According to the publication, Joe's assertion that Florida law does not authorize the relocation of children during divorce has been supported by the court decision.

An experienced attorney previously offered their opinion on the messy nature of the legal dispute, stating that the children of the famous couple would suffer since the case would now drag on for years with appeals.