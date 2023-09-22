NSYNC recalls band’s high times on ‘Hot Ones’

The recently reunited NSYNC is looking back on their time together, including a movie cameo that was deleted, band memes, and their favorite songs.

The boy band, which consists of Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and others, recently made an appearance on a Hot Ones episode to launch the show's 22nd season.

Sean Evans, the show host, questioned the guests about their favorite band memories during a segment. He asked them to recall the time when they appeared in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones in 2002 as Jedi fighters.

Despite Kirkpatrick, Chasez, and Fatone confirming they were initially cast and learning “a bit of sword choreography” for the part, Timberlake claimed he and Bass were “butt hurt” they weren't included. However, Timberlake then made fun of how he was glad the cameo wasn't included in the movie.

Fatone added that they “wish they had the video” of them in the scuffled scene because “as we were doing the scenes, you’re literally going ‘vroom, vroom’ like an idiot.”

Later in the episode, Timberlake addressed how to pronounce “Me” in the band's smash song It's Gonna Be Me, which became a social media meme since it seems like he says “May.”

“The parts of their English that were broken actually made them catchier songwriters, because they would put words [in] a way they almost didn’t make sense, but when you sang them, they were more memorable,” Timberlake explained. “But yes, it was a specific note and I did it the way that he requested, and that’s what made the record.”

On September 29, the band will release Better Place, their first song together in over 20 years. The song will also appear in the upcoming Trolls Band Together film, which will be released in theaters on November 17.