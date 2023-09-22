Salma Hayek celebrates daughter Valentina’s 16th Birthday with throwback tribute

Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault’s sweet sixteen birthday by sharing a throwback reel on Instagram.



The Frida alum shared old clips of her daughter. Salma's reel, which was set to Fleetwood Mac's Everywhere, featured scenes of Valentina dancing in her living room, meeting Taylor Swift, and cuddling with her father François-Henri Pinault in bed.

"Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born," Salma wrote in the posts caption.

"Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools."

The 57-year-old thanked Valentina for all the happiness she and Francois-Henri have experienced since welcoming the teen into their lives in September 2007.

"For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage," Salma gushed.

"For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day. Happy sweet 16th, Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!"



