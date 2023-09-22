Sophie Turner emerges in shades amid custody battle after accusing ex Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner rocks TikTok comedian Jake Shane's merch in chic outfit.

Sophie Turner was spotted exiting the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Accompanied by her friend, Australian actress Olivia de Jonge, Turner opted for a low-key all-black outfit and concealed her identity behind oversized black sunglasses as she left the hotel.



This appearance follows a recent public spat between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, during which he publicly criticized her accusations.

Turner had filed a legal petition, raising concerns about the welfare of their children, prompting Jonas to vehemently deny any wrongdoing, asserting that their "children were not abducted."

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Turner enjoyed a night out on the town with her friend Taylor Swift earlier in the week.

The pair reportedly indulged in 'martinis and caviar bumps' at the popular celebrity hotspot, Temple Bar, in what appears to be a bid to unwind amidst the ongoing legal proceedings.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star, stepped out in a laid-back outfit as she was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants during her recent public appearance.

These comfy yet stylish items were part of the merchandise created by popular TikTok comedian Jake Shane.

Earlier in the week, Turner was photographed sporting the same sweatshirt, or a similar one, during her night out with friend Taylor Swift.

During that outing, she creatively wrapped the sweatshirt around her waist, revealing a daringly plunging crop top.

In a TikTok video Jake Shane exclaimed, "The way I'm shaking because Sophie Turner is fully wearing p*** casino in that," alluding to the se*ually suggestive logos on his merchandise.



