Joe Jonas looks incredibly ‘SAD’ amid Sophie Turner new claims

During a recent dinner with his brother Nick, Joe Jonas engaged in a serious conversation, coinciding with the revelation of a lawsuit filed against him by his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

In the midst of reports where the pop star's former partner accused him of retaining their children's passports and preventing them from traveling to visit her in the UK.

The 34-year-old musician was observed having dinner with his younger brother on Wednesday night. It appeared that the father of two was seeking support from Nick as he navigated the turbulent conclusion of his four-year marriage and negotiated custody arrangements for their two young daughters, aged three and one.

As the brothers caught up at The Waverly Inn, just three blocks from where Turner had a girls' night out with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift earlier this week, an eyewitness told DailyMail.com that they appeared in 'deep conversation.'

On Thursday, Joe issued a sensational rebuttal of ex-wife Sophie Turner's claims after she called for the 'immediate return' of their children, who she claims are being 'wrongfully retained.'

Turner is suing Joe in order to try and move their two children back to her native UK, according to new court documents.

'This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like "abduction" is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,' the representative said.

'After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.'

Jonas's representative also said the singer had 'already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie.'

'They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner,' the statement said.

'His only concern is the well-being of his children.'

The representative also denied Turner's allegation that she did not know he was filing for divorce.